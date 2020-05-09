Menu
A 24-year-old Alloway man who allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test on May 7 had a .22 calibre rifle, hunting knife, a case of ammunition and a bag allegedly containing methylamphetamine uncovered by police during a search of his car.
A 24-year-old Alloway man who allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test on May 7 had a .22 calibre rifle, hunting knife, a case of ammunition and a bag allegedly containing methylamphetamine uncovered by police during a search of his car.
Man charged after rifle, knife and alleged drugs uncovered

8th May 2020 6:04 PM | Updated: 9th May 2020 10:23 AM
A 24-year-old Alloway man has been charged with firearm and drug offences after police found a rifle, hunting knife and a bag allegedly containing drugs while searching his vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch conducted mobile patrols along Baker Street, Kepnock yesterday, when the attention of police was drawn to a Mitsubishi Triton travelling along the roadway.

"As a result, the vehicle was intercepted and the driver was required to submit to a drug driving test," he said.

 

Police found a bag allegedly containing methylamphetamine during the search.
Police found a bag allegedly containing methylamphetamine during the search.

"Police allege that this test returned a positive reading.

"A search of the vehicle was undertaken and a number of items of interest were seized including a clip seal bag allegedly containing methylamphetamine, a drug utensil, a case containing a quantity of firearm ammunition, a .22 calibre rifle and a Winchester hunting knife."

As a result the man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils used, possessing a knife in a public place, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of explosives.

The man is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 3.

alleged drugs bundaberg crime firearms knife police queensland crime
Bundaberg News Mail

