Man charged over death of 'Pop' Carlton near Kyogle

A MAN has been charged over a crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured four others more than five months ago.

About 1.45pm on Sunday, October 20, emergency services attended Summerland Way, near Runnymede Road, following reports a Kia Rio travelling north and four motorcycles travelling south, collided.

One of the motorcycle riders, Wes "Pop" Carlton, suffered critical injuries.

The much-loved 55-year-old, who was from Eimeo near Mackay, died at the scene.

Along with five mates, all members of Central Queensland's chapter of the Sons of the Southern Cross, Pop had been on the "trip of a lifetime" when the tragedy occurred.

Wes Carlton is taking part in a motorcycle ride to Darwin to raise funds and awareness for Men's Prostate Cancer. Emma Murray

Another rider, a 56-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The other two riders, aged 52 and 53, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Lismore Base Hospital for treatment.

The driver and sole-occupant of the car, a 52-year-old man, was trapped for a short time before being released and taken to Lismore Hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by the Far North Coast Crash Investigations Unit.

Following extensive inquiries, the 52-year-old driver was arrested on Thursday at his Warwick home in Queensland.

He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and driver not keep left of centre dividing line.

His licence has been suspended and he is set to face Kyogle Local Court on Wednesday, June 10.