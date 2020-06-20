Menu
New Zealand police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with the murder of an officer in Auckland, while a woman is also being hunted over the crime.
Jarrard Potter
Crime

Man charged over police officer's murder

20th Jun 2020 11:34 AM

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in New Zealand for murdering a police officer, and police say they are hunting for a woman on charges of aiding the man.

The police officer, named on Saturday as 28-year-old Matthew Hunt, was the first policeman killed in the line of duty in at least a decade in New Zealand, where gun crime remains relatively rare.

He and another officer were shot during a routine traffic stop in a suburb of Auckland.

The charged man, who cannot be named due to suppression orders, is due to appear in court on Saturday.

"The investigation into this incident is ongoing and police are not able to rule out the possibility of further persons being charged," police said in a statement.

The second officer who was shot and a member of the public who was injured in the incident are in stable condition in hospital, police said.

Originally published as Man charged with NZ police officer murder

crime murder police violence

