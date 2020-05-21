Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree
A CENTRAL Queensland man has died after crashing into a tree in the North Burnett Region yesterday afternoon.
Early investigations have found that a Holden Commodore sedan was travelling south on the Burnett Highway in O'Bil Bil, north of Mundubbera, when it reportedly veered off the road and collided into a tree at about 1.35pm.
The driver, a 35-year-old Biloela man, was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.
Police investigations are continuing.
