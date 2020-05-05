Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A warehouse worker operating a forklift has been fatally crushed by the vehicle in a workplace accident on Tuesday.
A warehouse worker operating a forklift has been fatally crushed by the vehicle in a workplace accident on Tuesday.
News

Man dies in forklift accident

by Campbell Gellie
5th May 2020 6:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died at a workplace incident in Sydney's south west on Tuesday.

The man was driving a forklift outside a Chipping Norton warehouse when it rolled and pinned the man.

He suffered severe injuries to his head and chest.

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

Three ambulance crews arrived at the Pat Devlin Close site just after 1.15pm and started treating the man.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Phil Sweet said paramedics provided the best possible treatment to the patient but he died at the scene.

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

"We treated the patient for head and chest injuries, sadly there was nothing further paramedics could do today," he said.

"We need all work places to make sure they are taking extreme caution when undertaking their daily tasks. Things can change very quickly. We need to continue to look out for each other while on the job.

"Losing a loved one is unimaginable and we are thinking of their family at this time."

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News
A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

Originally published as Man dies in forklift accident in Sydney's southwest

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic pushes Coast business to new heights

        premium_icon Pandemic pushes Coast business to new heights

        News The Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on a Coast business with it’s reach moving overseas.

        Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

        premium_icon Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

        Weather Chill sets in for a cold weekend in some parts of the state

        Bully victim calls for Coast to spread kindness

        premium_icon Bully victim calls for Coast to spread kindness

        News A Mount Coolum resident, who led the first all-women charity team across the...

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Zero new cases recorded