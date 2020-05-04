Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was injured in a traffic incident at Wondai, on Saturday.
A man was injured in a traffic incident at Wondai, on Saturday.
News

Man hit by ute suffers life-threatening head injury

by Staff Writers
4th May 2020 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a serious traffic incident in the South Burnett that left a man with serious injuries. 

At 7.15pm Saturday, emergency services were called to Haly St in Wondai after a man was struck by a moving ute.

Initial information suggests the man had stepped up onto the vehicle side step and was holding onto the side of the slow-moving utility before falling and hitting his head.

The 60-year-old man was treated for injuries at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service traffic crash wondai crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    How to Lette loose

    How to Lette loose
    • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight with the Chief Health Officer cautiously saying Queensland may be over the worst of it.

        Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        premium_icon Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk concedes COVID-19 hiccups after Newspoll result

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics Coronavirus Qld Budget impact is $4 billion