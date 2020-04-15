A student has claimed he made a mistake when he scanned raw cashews, roasted pistachios and salmon as bananas at a supermarket self-serve checkout.

Stefan Toth, 24, was caught during a random bag check at Coles World Square in the Sydney CBD in January.

His receipt said he had purchased four bunches of bananas, but a guard found one bunch plus a bag of raw cashews and roasted pistachios, and a pack of Tassal hot salmon.

Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday was told the part-time metal worker offered to pay the difference but the three items were seized and police called.

Toth said he must have made a mistake when scanning, raising the eyebrows of police who saw he had managed to correctly scan brown onions, snacking tomatoes, four-leaf salad mix, dairy cheese and a tub of Philadelphia cream cheese.

He later pleaded guilty to fraud, apologised to the court and explained he had been intoxicated when taking the three items worth $28.95.

"At end of the day, you picked high-value items," magistrate Jacqueline Trad said on Wednesday.

"If you can work it out, you weren't that drunk.

"If you can't afford the cashews, don't try to buy them as bananas."

Toth was given a one-year conditional release order without conviction.

Originally published as Man in court for scanning nuts as bananas