The man is accused of hitting a woman with a bottle when she asked him to socially distance in a Sydney supermarket queue.
Crime

Man in court over supermarket assault

by Angelo Risso and Jodie Stephens, AAP
17th May 2020 5:12 PM

A man who's accused of hitting a woman with a bottle when she asked him to socially distance in a Sydney supermarket queue, has been referred for a mental health assessment.

Police say the 59-year-old woman asked Mohammed Hanif Hussein, 47, to move back when he stood close behind her at a supermarket checkout in Miller in Sydney's southwest on Friday morning.

It's alleged Hussein responded by hitting the woman on the head with a bottle as she was buying her groceries before fleeing the store.

The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital as a precaution.

The woman was treated at Liverpool hospital. Picture: Supplied/News Limited.
Police also say Hussein brandished a meat cleaver when officers approached him on Saturday at a Green Valley park before he was tasered and arrested.

Hussein appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday and was referred for a mental health assessment at Nepean Hospital, with no plea recorded.

He will return to the court if his mental health is deemed adequate.

Police on Saturday charged Hussein with several offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting police and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

Originally published as Man in court over supermarket assault

 

assault coronavirus court social distancing

