Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Mar 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man, 21, has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major highway this morning.

At 3.20am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one fire crew attended at 3.35am. 

She said the crew assisted Queensland Police with traffic and made the scene safe. 

A man was treated on scene for chest pain.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway editors picks miriam vale queensland ambulance service single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        premium_icon Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        Crime A murder investigation is underway in the Mary Valley, with a property currently under police guard.

        15th Dance for Daniel will defy virus fears

        premium_icon 15th Dance for Daniel will defy virus fears

        News Saturday night fundraiser will beat Monday verdict on mass events

        Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        premium_icon Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        Health Organisers have made a pre-emptive strike on coronavirus

        Costs, transparency issues dog mayor’s campaign

        premium_icon Costs, transparency issues dog mayor’s campaign

        Politics A two-term mayor, standing on his record, has faced questions around transparency...