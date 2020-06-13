Menu
Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jun 2020 5:56 PM
A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

 

Originally published as Man in serious condition after 'jet ski explosion'

accident editors picks jet ski tragedy

