Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
Crime

Man left with bloodied lip after courthouse punch up

by Lea Emery and Jacob Miley
10th Mar 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was left with a bloody lip after he was allegedly punched outside a Southport courtroom.

Witnesses were left stunned when a man punched another man outside courtroom nine on level two at the Southport Courthouse.

A number of police prosecutors and police officers were in the waiting area when the fight broke out just before 10am today.

Bangs could be heard inside the courtroom when the fight took place.

One witness told the Bulletin they heard one man insult the other man before punching him in the head.

Police officers and prosecutors immediately separated the pair.

The alleged victim was spotted going into the bathroom to wash his bleeding face.

It is not clear what started the fight.

Neither man has been cooperative with police.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
court courthouse crime fist fight gold coast punch up

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I haven't given up': Dad vows he will walk again

        premium_icon 'I haven't given up': Dad vows he will walk again

        Health For 15 seconds, popular Sunshine Coast school teacher John Blunden was all alone, stuck on his side in the dirt with no feeling from his waist down.

        Kings of the north: Billy’s bold NRL plan for Coast

        premium_icon Kings of the north: Billy’s bold NRL plan for Coast

        Sport Call for an allegiance to be brokered with a second Brisbane team

        Mum flies high to overcome confidence issues

        premium_icon Mum flies high to overcome confidence issues

        News Circus inspired sport transforms mothers life.

        Cyclists on track to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Cyclists on track to help bushfire victims

        News Two triathletes will next month put their body on the line to raise money for those...