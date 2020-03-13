Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
News

Man lucky to escape crash after car catches alight

by WILL ZWAR
13th Mar 2020 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD driver has escaped serious injury after crashing his vehicle on Tiger Brennan Dr on Friday morning.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was lucky to escape after the "nasty crash" which happened about 2.30am.

"The crash occurred near the intersection of Benison Road with the driver losing control of the vehicle, colliding with two sign posts and coming to rest on the opposite side of the roadway," she said.

"The driver self-extracted shortly before the vehicle caught alight."

Sgt Tennosaar said a member of the public and emergency services tended to the man before he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"Another motorist and a passing police patrol came to the driver's aid," she said.

"He was conveyed to hospital for blood testing and to be treated for minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash."

car fire lucky escape traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        premium_icon Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        Property A century-old church, converted into a one-bedroom home, is for sale in Eumundi, is being offered to the market as a unique slice of local history.

        10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        premium_icon 10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        News No excuses for staying at home with these 10 Things To Do ideas to entertain the...

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant

        Brave little girl to undergo open heart surgery

        premium_icon Brave little girl to undergo open heart surgery

        Health A Sunshine Coast mother will clutch her daughter’s hand