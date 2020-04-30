Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
News

Man trapped in car with head injuries in serious crash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Apr 2020 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics rushed to a serious crash at Rasmussen this morning where a man suffered serious head injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the intersection at Riverway Drv and Allambie Ln at about 9.30am to reports of a single car crash.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man crashed into a power box on the side of the road.

Witnesses reported the car veered across a traffic island before hitting the power box, which shut power to a nearby shopping plaza.

He was initially confined inside the vehicle with serious head injuries.

A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.
A man was taken to hospital on Thursday morning after he crashed into a power box at Rasmussen.


Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the scene where electrical wires and water was over the road.

Police cordoned off the area around the electrical transformer and notified Ergon Energy.

The man was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition about 10.15am.

Originally published as Man trapped in car with head injuries in serious crash

More Stories

car accident car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has recorded zero new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with the number of active cases in the state falling below 100. But the Premier has warned...

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics Coronavirus Qld Budget impact is $4 billion

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained