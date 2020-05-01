Menu
Crime

Man with syringe holds-up servo in terrifying robbery

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
1st May 2020 9:06 AM
A man allegedly armed with a syringe threatened a service station employee and demanded money before fleeing with cigarettes and a drink in a thirsty night of crime.

Townsville Police were called to Coles Express service station at Nathan St at 9.10pm last night after an employee sounded an alarm.

The 34-year-old victim was working behind the counter when a man pressed the after-hours door buzzer outside.

The employee opened the door and watched the man grab a drink, approach the counter and ask for some cigarettes.

The man then allegedly pulled out a syringe and demanded the attendant hand over the till money.

The employee obeyed, and the man allegedly fled with cash, cigarettes and the drink.

Police swooped the area and found the man nearby 10 minutes later.

The 29-year-old Andergrove man will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning charged with armed robbery.

