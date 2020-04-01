Menu
A man remains on bail charged with spraying graffiti on Bayshore Drive in Byron Bay.
Crime

Masked man accused of violence toward paramedic, graffiti

Liana Turner
31st Mar 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 1st Apr 2020 5:58 AM
A MAN accused of acting violently toward a paramedic and spraying graffiti on a Byron Bay road remains on bail.

The 44-year-old from Banora Point was allegedly observed vandalising the roadway on Bayshore Drive in the industrial estate in February, while wearing a pink bear head as a disguise.

When the matter last went before court, solicitor Mark Swivel explained the accused was receiving mental health treatment.

The case was originally listed before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday for an application under the Mental Health Act to be made.

But it's understood that's now likely to happen on May 25.

The accused is facing charges for intentionally marking premises etc without prescribed consent, behaving in an offensive manner in a public place and obstruct a driver's path.

For a separate incident, he's charged with obstructing or hindering an ambulance officer by an act of violence and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.

He has entered no formal pleas and remains on bail.

