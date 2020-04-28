Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN FLIGHT: A C-17 Globemaster flying low over the Sunshine Coast on Monday. Picture: Vanessa Adamson
IN FLIGHT: A C-17 Globemaster flying low over the Sunshine Coast on Monday. Picture: Vanessa Adamson
Offbeat

Massive military jet catches curious eyes

Scott Sawyer
28th Apr 2020 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSIVE military jet had airport onlookers asking questions, after it was spotted doing low-altitude passes at Sunshine Coast Airport.

Vanessa Adamson managed to snap a few shots of the Australian Defence Force C-17A Globemaster III as it passed over the airport at Marcoola on Monday.

Several onlookers saw the large plane making a number of passes over the airport.

A Defence Department spokeswoman said the aircraft had been on the Coast for a routine training flight.

The C-17A was operated by No.36 Squadron, based at the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley, near Ipswich.

At 53m long and weighing 128 tonnes empty, it's hard to miss the Globemaster when it is in flight.

It's one of eight Globemasters currently based at Amberley.

The Globemaster has a top speed of 829km/h and can carry up to 77 tonnes of cargo, including tanks, Bushmasters and Black Hawk helicopters.

It was understood the crew had been undertaking approach training on Monday, during the flyovers.

"Air force pilots gain valuable proficiencies by conducting training at different airfields," the Defence spokeswoman said.

australian defence force c-17 globemaster transport aircraft defence planes raaf raaf base amberley sunshine coast airport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property New rental laws have started in Queensland to help tenants and landlords deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. WHAT THE GUIDELINES SAY

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        premium_icon Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        Education Home schooling could last until Term 3, teachers’ union warns

        22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        premium_icon 22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        Business The future of RSL clubs: Thousands lose jobs, veterans suffer