Meal service solves COVID puzzle with jigsaw gifts

Puzzle donation - Meals on Wheels Assistant Manager Colleen Spring with the puzzle donation made by an anonymous donor. Photo: Cody Fox

THEY deliver delicious meals to residents in need but now Meals on Wheels Hervey Bay will be relieving people's boredom with jigsaw puzzles.

Accounts manager Kim Parsons said 12 jigsaw puzzles were delivered to the office this week by a kind stranger.

As coronavirus restrictions continue, Ms Parsons said staff would be delivering some of the puzzles to residents who needed support.

"Many of the people in need are stuck at home," Ms Parsons said.

"These puzzles will give those residents something to do.

"It's nice to get something like this, just like how toilet paper was donated by Woolworths a few weeks ago."

Coronavirus has also impacted the organisation as more clients come on board.

The demand for volunteers has become critical as staff members opt to stay home.

Manager Maria Dye told the Chronicle last week there was a shortage of volunteers in delivery, kitchen and cleaning.

Ms Parsons said members were stressed because of the volunteer shortage but social distancing and isolation rules were making it hard to get new recruits.

She said small things like donating jigsaws were nice gestures.

"We're very touched, it's a stressful time for us and a lot of our clients so anything that brightens their day is welcome," she said.