Medical professionals skipped quarantine

by Alle McMahon
28th Mar 2020 8:32 PM

Dozens of medical professionals ignored police orders to quarantine and jumped on domestic flights home after flying into Sydney Airport from South America on Friday.

Twenty-seven people skipped the mandatory 14 days in isolation and flew interstate after returning into the country, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

They will now be served with public health orders.

Another six were located at the domestic terminal and sent back into quarantine, a NSW Police spokesperson said.

"Disappointed to hear medical professionals chose to ignore rules in place to save lives and protect the most vulnerable in our community.

"No-one is above the law," Police Minister David Elliot said.

The Herald reported the medical professionals had flown into Australia from Santiago in Chile after attending a health convention onboard two Antarctic cruises.

 

