Meghan’s cheap fashion move stuns on secret visit

Meghan Markle dazzled in an inexpensive blouse from Top Shop as she went about the last of her patron duties in London. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

Meghan Markle managed to fit a secret trip to the theatre in London despite the eyes of the world being on her for her final days as a senior royal.

The soon-to-be retired royal visited an immersive art exhibition at the National Theatre this week, as she said her goodbye to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped news of her trip on Instagram, posting pictures showing her wearing a white $A57 Topshop blouse and a pencil skirt.

The choice of attire will be a boon for the stores, which are struggling in the UK, and spectacularly failed in Australia.

A post on the @royalsussex Instagram early on Saturday Australian time said: "Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling."

Markle is patron of the National Theatre and had been visiting there the day that she and Prince Harry hurriedly dropped out their bombshell statement in January that they wanted to leave the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared at the Endeavor Awards in London on Thursday night local time wearing a bold electric blue dress from Victoria Beckham, valued at about $A2000.

They have just two days before they jet off from the United Kingdom for good and officially start their new life in Canada where they aim to become financially independent.

However, Markle was expected to keep her role as patron of the theatre, with bosses there confident she could juggle the role with her new life outside the royal family.

She was also spotted at the Robert Clack School in east London for an off grid event wearing a white jacket and dark pants as teachers and students welcomed her to the classrooms in a working class area of London.

Her father-in-law, Prince Charles visited the school in 2007, with reports from the time saying he saw how a group of dedicated teachers had turned it from one of the worst, to one of the best schools in the country.

A photograph of Prince Charles is still on the school's website, with Markle's pictures sure to go alongside as pride of place for the historic moment.

There are plans for Markle to mark International Women's Day on Sunday local time but details of the trip have not been announced.

Her final act as a royal will be at the Commonwealth Day service alongside the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate and her husband, Harry.

PRINCE HARRY HONORS MOTORING LEGEND

Prince Harry is continuing his royal farewell tour alone today, opening a new motoring museum with Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

The Duke of Sussex was driven to the new Silverstone Racetrack museum, two hours north of London, in Hamilton's electric Mercedes with the British Formula 1 racer keeping his speed to a minimum.

Prince Harry, dressed in a relaxed navy button-down shirt and green pants, arrived at the track early Saturday morning, Australian time, before waving to fans and walking inside.

Hamilton and the Duke were opening the Silverstone Experience, an immersive museum that tells the story of British racing.

Prince Harry made light of the fact that the museum had already been open to the public since October.

"I'll keep this brief - there's nothing better than officially opening a building that is very much open," he said.

The duo met with a few drivers before touring the museum and experiencing some of its interactive displays.

They also met students from a few local schools in the Tech Lab section to learn more about the science used in racing and to encourage kids to get into engineering.

After their quick tour, Hamilton and the Duke wandered outside, chatting casually before sharing a hug and parting ways.

Prince Harry has just a few days left as a working royal before he and Meghan return to their son Archie in Canada.

The 35-year-old has had a busy schedule since returning to the UK last week, kicking off his farewell tour at an eco-tourism event in Scotland where he told the crowd "just call me Harry".

The prince then reunited with his wife at Thursday night's Endeavour Fund Awards, with the pair braving the rain to honour ex-servicemen and women exceeding in sport and adventure.

The Endeavour Fund is close to Harry's heart, with the prince deciding to start the charity after returning from service in the Middle East.

In an emotional speech at the awards, Prince Harry thanked the crowd of veterans for having his back.

"A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well, I'm also here to tell you, I'll always have yours," he said.

The couple's final event as working royals will be on Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey where they will spend the day with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate.