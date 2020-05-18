Men flee after ute rolls on busy street

The scene on Bermuda Street this morning. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

FOUR men were reportedly seen running from a ute after it rolled near a busy Gold Coast road.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Bermuda St, Broadbeach Waters just before 11.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said witnesses saw four people, believed to be men, flee from the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

No one was injured.

Police remain on scene.

