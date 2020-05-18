Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene on Bermuda Street this morning. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
The scene on Bermuda Street this morning. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
News

Men flee after ute rolls on busy street

by JACOB MILEY
18th May 2020 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR men were reportedly seen running from a ute after it rolled near a busy Gold Coast road.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Bermuda St, Broadbeach Waters just before 11.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said witnesses saw four people, believed to be men, flee from the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

No one was injured.

Police remain on scene.

Originally published as Men flee after ute rolls on busy street

car rollover crashes fleeing crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        premium_icon From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        News The history of a community nursery that has grown into a much loved community hub...

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up