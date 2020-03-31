Menu
Image of an open cut coal mine. Picture: Rohan Kelly
Miner seriously injured at site, flown to hospital

Melanie Whiting
31st Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A COAL miner was seriously injured while undertaking track repairs at a Queensland mine site.

The incident prompted the Queensland Mines Inspectorate to issue a safety alert to industry after an investigation revealed multiple engineering failures.

According to the mines inspectorate, three coal mine workers were undertaking track repairs on a Hitachi excavator at a mine site and were preparing to use a 360 tonne track press.

"While aligning the track press in preparation to press out a track pin the pressurised cylinder head plate failed catastrophically," the alert stated.

The component struck one of the workers, causing serious arm injuries.

He was flown to a Brisbane hospital, and has required multiple operations and ongoing rehabilitation.

The two miners working alongside the injured man did not suffer any injuries.

The mines inspectorate noted there was evidence of repeated historic cylinder hydraulic intensification.

Of the several engineering failures that were found to have contributed to the incident, the alert noted there was a lack of appropriate pressure controls to prevent "over-pressure" incidents.

The alert recommended all mine sites should have a robust inspection process for equipment used for maintaining plant, an effective system to ensure supervisors understand responsibilities and a robust risk assessment process.

