Crime

Moment pizza kidnappers snatch former cocaine smuggler

by Mark Morri
16th Mar 2020 10:26 AM
Footage has been released which could help police find a gang of kidnappers, one who posed as a pizza delivery man, knocking on a door before three others stormed the home of a former Sydney cocaine smuggler and abducted him to be held for ransom.

Police have released parts of the video taken by security at the residence where Vahe Geokjian was snatched from a Dundas home on February 9 at about 10.30pm.

He was dumped two days later at Liverpool hospital with serious injuries.

 

 

 

A man pretending to deliver a pizza waits for Geokjian to answer door. Picture: NSW Police
MORE

 

The CCTV footage shows a young islander youth saying he is delivering a pizza but says the wrong number of the house.

Then three other males barge in and drag him out to a waiting car which was later found burnt-out.

 

 

Three other men barge in and drag Geokjian to car. Picture: NSW Police
The gang storm the Dundas home. Picture: NSW Police
The Daily Telegraph revealed on February 15, Geokjian, 58, was one the latest victims of a gang kidnapping wealthy men and holding them for ransom, sometimes for millions of dollars. The Telegraph believes has been told there have been at least seven similar but successful kidnappings.

A torched BMW used in the kidnapping. Picture: NSW Police.
Video of the Geokjian kidnapping has been circulated among some of Sydney's underworld, possibly to get a reward but police would not comment on its existence.

"During the assault, the man was knocked unconscious before being carried outside the home and put into a vehicle, which fled the location,'' police said in a statement yesterday.

"Two days later (Tuesday 11 February 2020), police were notified after the 58-year-old man presented at Liverpool Hospital with several injuries, including face and leg fractures,'' it said.

Detectives from the State Crime Commands Robbery and Serious Crime Squad have set a up Strike Force Kaeppel to look into the failed abduction.

Investigators have been told a sum of money was paid for the man's safe release but would not release the amount.

 

A man was kidnapped at gunpoint from his western suburbs business and held for $4m ransom in another incident. Picture: Dylan Robinson
They also have released images of a stolen BMW X1 2018 model used during the kidnapping which was found at Beverly Hills the next day.

Police also revealed they think the alleged kidnapping was linked to an attempt to abduct wealthy Sydney businessman and party boat owner Joe Elias two weeks ago by crashing into his car on Victoria Rd at Drummoyne. He was able to flee before they got him.

Geokjian is a property developer and involved in a smash repair business on the north shore. He also attended the funeral of slain bikie boss Mick Hawi. In 2007 was jailed for six years for supplying and importing cocaine in 2007.

Anyone with information about the abductions has been urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

