Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
Environment

Monster bull shark pulled from canal system

Matty Holdsworth
28th Feb 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MONSTER two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.

A photo of the shark, shared on social media by the Twin Waters Residents Association, showed the 2.16m beast, believed to be reeled in by Rob Johnston.

Mr Johnston posted a photo in the comments and said the shark was released back into the lake as it is illegal to kill a bull shark of that size.

A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.

Experienced Coast shark expert Tony Isaacson has long spoke of the threat that sharks pose to canal systems, often where children swim unaware.

He has previously told the Sunshine Coast Daily they're found lurking in Kawana Waters, Twin Waters, Parrearra Lake and Currimundi Lake.

National Geographic say bull sharks can grow up to 3.3 metres long and are listed as "aggressive" sharks.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bull shark editors picks sunshien coast sunshine coast environment twin waters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        premium_icon Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        News POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

        Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        premium_icon Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        News A man left with burns and serious eye injuries

        Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        premium_icon Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        News Billionaire Clive Palmer has taken aim at the corporate regulator after it...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network