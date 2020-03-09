Mum of 3 steals friend’s ID for hire car, caught with drugs

A MOTHER-of-three with a "poor history of dishonesty" has been told by the magistrate that she has narrowly avoided jail time.

Keisha May Hearn fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing five charges including fraud, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that in early September, a friend of Hearn's had attended her house and accidentally left her drivers licence behind.

The court heard that on September 4 Hearn had taken the person's drivers licence on a trip to Brisbane with her friends.

She had then used the drivers licence at a car hire office, and signed a 24-hour contract on September 5 at 9.30am

The court heard Hearn then used the vehicle to drive back to Roma, surpassing the 24-hour period.

On December 27, at 1.10pm police attended Hearn's residence and executed a search warrant where they found a homemade bong and cannabis.

On December 28, Hearn was interviewed in relation to the unlawful use of the motor vehicle, where she was ordered to pay $81.20 compensation to the car hire business.

Hearn's lawyer told the court that the mother to three children had received a call while she was in Brisbane that her children weren't being properly cared for, which was the reason she drove back to Roma.

"You used your friend's licence to obtain a car. You have a poor history of dishonesty and every time you get closer to jail," Magistrate Saggers said.

"Start making decisions that will benefit your kids because if you continue to make poor decisions you will go into custody and who will look after your kids then?"

Hearn was fined $600 and was sentenced to report to a correctional services officer for the next 18 months. Convictions were recorded.