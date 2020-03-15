Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

'Horrific': One dead as motorcycle and streetsweeper crash

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
15th Mar 2020 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A "HORRIFIC" crash between a motorcycle and a heavy vehicle has claimed the life of a man and closed Sandgate Rd.

A 20-year-old Ormiston man driving a red motorcycle was killed when his vehicle and a Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road in Clayfield, near the airport link on-ramp about 9.30 last night.

 

A motorcyclist has died in a tragic crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
A motorcyclist has died in a tragic crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

The crash was described as "f---ing horrific" by one witness.

"It looked like a scene from one of those dramatic ads they ran for road safety," they said.

 

A motorcycle and Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
A motorcycle and Brisbane City Council streetsweeper collided on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

Boondall District Duty Office Senior Sergeant Craig Smith said both vehicles were travelling southbound when the crash occurred.

Police this morning said the driver of the truck, a 48-year-old Regents Park man, was not injured during the incident.

 

The scene of a horror crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied
The scene of a horror crash on Sandgate Road. Picture: supplied

 

Sandgate Rd was closed in both direction between Junction Road and the East-west arterial road last night.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling on Sandgate Rd between 10.15pm and 10.40pm and has dashcam footage to contact police.

 

 

Sandgate Rd was closed last night after a horrific crash that killed one person. Picture: supplied
Sandgate Rd was closed last night after a horrific crash that killed one person. Picture: supplied

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal traffic crash motorcycle death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        premium_icon Residents’ group calls out Mayor on complaints claim

        Council News A peak residents’ group has rejected the mayor’s claims it had lodged complaints about secrecy with state government

        Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        premium_icon Slice of Eumundi history going under the hammer

        Property A century-old church, converted into a one-bedroom home, is for sale in Eumundi, is...

        10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        premium_icon 10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        News No excuses for staying at home with these 10 Things To Do ideas to entertain the...

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant