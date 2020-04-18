Menu
Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton under fire for Victoria’s strict lockdown laws. Picture: Andrew Henshaw.
Health

Pollie accuses state's health chief of peddling 'bullsh-t'

by Adrianna Zappavigna
18th Apr 2020 5:03 PM

While the nation grapples with more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, some politicians are taking their frustrations out on each other.

In a twitter tirade on Friday night, Liberal member for Kew, Tim Smith, lashed out at Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, accusing him of giving "bullsh*t" advice.

The ugly spat is in relation to playing golf.

Professor Sutton had earlier corrected a directive issued by another health department staffer, confirming that golfing is not an essential activity under Victoria's tight lockdown laws.

Replying in a tweet, Mr Smith then accused Professor Sutton of basing his views on advice from Premier Daniel Andrews and Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.

 

 

"I'd be happy to do 'as the Chief Health Officer says' but because no other state has the same ridiculous rules as Victoria, I naturally question this decree," Mr Smith said in a tweet.

"Provide the evidence and we might believe that Dr Sutton is providing independent advice, not sprouting Dan's decrees."

The twitter war comes in addition to some other choice words Mr Smith had for Professor Sutton earlier this week.

The state's approach to school closures saw Mr Smith tweeting that the Chief Health Officer had "more positions than the karma sutra" on schools and coronavirus.

 

Victorian state officials are backing the strict lockdown laws they have in place, as Australia's death toll jumped to 68 today.

With 70 coronavirus vaccines already in development globally - including three that are already being tested in human trials - governments remain focused on tracing and neutralising the outbreaks.

Among other restrictions to cause controversy, reports of forcing Australians to download a tracking software to trace coronavirus cases in the community had the public in arms. But the PM has since backflipped on that measure.

On Friday, Scott Morrison said he wanted to make the app compulsory if enough people didn't sign up for it because at least 40 per cent of the population needs to be on board to make it effective.

But in a tweet this morning, he confirmed it "will not be mandatory".

"We will be seeking the co-operation and support of Australians to download the app to help our health workers, to protect our community and help get our economy going again," Mr Morrison tweeted.

"If you download this app you'll be helping save someone's life."

Originally published as MP unleashes on health expert

Liberal MP for Kew, Tim Smith. Picture: Supplied.
Victorian Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton. Picture: Andrew Henshaw.
