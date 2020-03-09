Mum flies high to overcome confidence issues

A 35-YEAR-OLD mother who didn't think she was "good enough" credits her new-found confidence to a spectacular circus-inspired sport.

Bli Bli resident Sarah Belchan said she started her journey at Absolute Aerials five years ago as a self-conscious and unhealthy mother, but has now been transformed.

"I didn't have a lot of faith in myself, I didn't think I was really that good at anything or good enough for anything, I was just a wife and mother," she said.

"I've lost a lot of weight, I'm so much stronger, I can go to the gym and do chin ups and the boys can't, and the self confidence has been the main thing for me.

"It has massively brought me out of my shell."

Ms Belchan became an aerial instructor 18 months ago and has since put her skills to the test at Miss Lyra Australia, the country's first and only dedicated aerial hoop competition.

"I was accepted into the Queensland heat in the advanced division and I placed first in that one and … I got the opportunity to go to Melbourne for the national heats, it was insane," she said.

"Five years ago, I would never have thought that I would go and do a competition and perform in front of all these people, there was no way in the world."

She said she loved the inclusive nature of the sport and wanted to encourage others to give it a go.

"I want people to know that you don't have to have that dance background or that gymnastic background to actually succeed in this," she said.

"I had no sports background, no dance background … and I did aerials for four years before I walked into an F45.

"You can be any age, you can be skinny or overweight, you could be anything and you are just accepted straight away no one cares what you look like they just welcome you with open arms."

Located in Coolum, Absolute Aerials opened five years ago and offers a range of adult, teen and kids classes that suit all skill levels.

Absolute Aerials owner Kayleigh McMullen said the creativity and supportive side of the sport allowed people to express themselves and improve their mental health.

"It's pretty amazing that something like this can do so much for an individual, and I'm very fortunate that it is my passion that I can share with people to help them succeed and to grow as a person," she said.

For more information about Absolute Aerials visit: https://bit.ly/3as4Cra