Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wiggles merchandise, a backpack priced at $22 on display during The Wiggles concert at Blacktown RSL in Sydney.
Wiggles merchandise, a backpack priced at $22 on display during The Wiggles concert at Blacktown RSL in Sydney.
Crime

Mum found with ice making kit in Wiggles brand suitcase

by Lea Emery
26th May 2020 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast mum was busted hiding drug-making items in a Wiggles suitcase in her garage and a shotgun in her wardrobe.

But Katrina Ann Hardinge said they were left there by a man she kicked out of her home after discovering him cooking the drug ice.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Monday to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing items used in relation to drugs and possessing a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutor Emily Coley said police searched Hardinge's home on January 18, 2018 looking for drugs.

Hardinge showed police a small amount of the drug ice and MDMA in her bedside table and pointed them to a 12-gauge shotgun wrapped up in her wardrobe. She also had a number of cartridges for the gun.

Ms Coley said when police searched the garage they found a Wiggles suitcase containing items use to produce ice including a thermometer, butane canisters and pseudoephedrine.

"It's accepted that (Hardinge) did not produce the methamphetamine herself," Ms Coley said.

"She knew of these items but was not involved in the production."

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Hardinge told a man she had been living with to leave after she discovered he was cooking ice in her home.

Mr Gatenby said Hardinge had evicted him so swiftly he left his belongings behind.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Hardinge to 12 months in prison, wholly suspended, and placed her on probation for a year.

Originally published as Mum found with ice making kit in Wiggles brand suitcase

More Stories

crime drugs ice queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News Many of the best TV shows around the world today will stream on Binge, a new streaming app packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia

        Watch: Bindi Irwin’s tear-jerking wedding video

        premium_icon Watch: Bindi Irwin’s tear-jerking wedding video

        News Get the tissues ready, Bindi Irwin has shared with the world

        Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        premium_icon Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        News Peter Dutton has again taken aim at Annastacia Palaszczuk