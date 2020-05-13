Mum shocked by rude Kmart toy

One mum couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted a rather interesting, ahem, 'horn' on a toy at the discount department store.

You know how sometimes you see something and think "surely, that was an honest mistake?" and then you look back again and say, "but no, actually, HOW did they miss this?"

This was one mum's reaction when she took a close look at one of the toys included in Kmart's Dream Winter Palace toy set.

Mums were stunned by the 'horn' on this Kmart toy. Picture: Facebook.

"Mmmkay, Kmart," she wrote in the Kmart Hacks and Decor Facebook group. "Subliminal messages or the guys at the castle making factory were high AF!"

The toy in question … well, just take a look at it, with its very unconventional 'unicorn horn'.

People in the group naturally agreed that what had been seen once could not be unseen.

"Yeah, that just looks wrong, oh dear!" said one, while another piped in, "My son calls unicorns 'hornycorns', perhaps he's onto something." Another said simply, "What a d**khead".

Eventually, someone clarified that it was actually not meant to be a unicorn but rather a horse with a feather - or 'plume' - atop its head, which, yeah, nah.

"IN WHAT WORLD DOES THAT LOOK LIKE A F***ING FEATHER?!" one asked, aghast, while another agreed, "That's the most penis-looking feather I've ever seen."

It turned out the ‘horn’ was actually a feather plume. Picture: Supplied.

'CAN'T BELIEVE IT': MUM'S SHOCK FIND IN DIARY

Last month a Queensland mum received more than she expected after purchasing a Frozen 2 Secret Diary Makeover Set from Kmart.

She shared a video to Facebook showing what appears to be a list of sex toys, locations and sex positions inside the front cover of the diary.

"Anyone who got the Elsa 'Frozen 2 secret Diary' just be careful !!!!!!!!! Honestly can't believe it!!!" she captioned her post.

"Just beware … we got this for our daughter's birthday, and this is on it," the mum can be heard saying in the video.

The mum was left stunned after finding this list inside a Frozen 2 diary. Picture: Facebook.

"Anyone who has the Elsa diary beware."

The offending print is found on the back of one page, and lists a variety of items such as a double dong, anal beads and paddle.

Locations include a poolside cabana and an elevator, and positions include the see saw and cowgirl positions.

The item has since been taken down from the Kmart website and is no longer available to purchase.

A Kmart spokesperson said the unfortunate error appears to be a one-off but they are "extremely embarrassed" and will be looking into how this happened.

Originally published as Mum shocked by rude Kmart toy