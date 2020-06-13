Menu
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a mum driving with her two kids hit a telegraph pole and iwalked away from the accident scene.
Crime

Mum walked from crash scene with young kids

13th Jun 2020 9:51 AM
An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle crash in Canterbury late Friday night.

At about 10.50pm, emergency services were called to the intersection of High St and Cooks Ave, after receiving reports that a car crashed into a telegraph pole, causing it to snap.

Police have been told that after the crash, the female driver got out of the vehicle, removed two children - aged seven and four - from the back seat, and walked away, abandoning the vehicle.

The scene at High Street and Cooks Avenue last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The car incurred significant damage after reportedly crashing into a telegraph pole. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
A short time later, officers from Burwood Police Area Command attended, before being notified by witnesses at the scene that the female driver was nearby.

The 31-year-old woman and children were returned to the scene and assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics as a precaution, before the woman was taken to Canterbury Hospital for mandatory testing.

The children were uninjured and taken into care by a family member.

A child at risk notifcation has been made.

Inquiries continue.

Officers investigate the scene and later located the woman they believe was driving the vehicle. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Originally published as Mum 'walked from crash scene' with kids, 4 and 7

Police and witnesses on the crash scene. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
