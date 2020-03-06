Mum's warning over dangerous 'Skull Breaker' challenge

"He's lucky to be alive" is something no parent wants to be told about their child.

As Valerie stood in the hospital room listening to the doctor talk about her son's injuries, the entire situation felt like a nightmare.

After trying to complete the viral 'Skull Breaker Challenge' on TikTok - Valerie's son had fallen hard on his back in the middle of the concrete playground at school, The Sun reported.

"As he struggled to get up he lost consciousness, he fell forward landing on his face," she shared on Facebook.

"The school monitor ran to his side, all the while the two boys were snickering and laughing as his stiff, unconscious body lay on the asphalt.

"I really contemplated posting this, but I feel there needs to be awareness."

'Skull Breaker Challenge' is no exception

TikTok is a video-based social media app that's been downloaded more than 800 million times around the world.

It's increasingly popular with kids - but hasn't made the same splash with adults, which means that kids are often consuming unsafe content on the app without their parents having any idea.

The 'Skull Breaker Challenge' is no exception.

It was first started by a group of teenagers in Spain, who released a video of the cruel prank.

In the video, a group of three kids stand in a row - with the middle child unaware of the fact they are about to be pranked.

All three kids are then told to jump in the air, but in reality, only the middle child jumps. The other two kids instead kick inwards, knocking the middle child onto the floor.

Although the boy in the original video escaped injury, others who have tried the challenge haven't been so lucky.

It's happened before

Valerie's son isn't the only one. Just a few days later, another American mum came forward claiming her son had been injured after being pranked by several classmates.

Teri Wimmer Smith said her son, Parker, suffered two broken bones in his wrist after falling during the challenge.

He will need to have surgery to repair the damage to his wrist.

Another boy in Venezuela was shown smashing into the ground while performing the challenge at school.

It's believed that the boy ended up in intensive care - although that wasn't confirmed by the school involved.

TikTok responds

A spokesman for TikTok told The Sun that the safety and well-being of their users is a "top priority".

"As we make clear in our Community Guidelines, we do not allow content that encourages, promotes or glorifies dangerous challenges that might lead to injury," he added.

"We also take further action where we see clear and serious risk resulting from content associated with a particular user-generated 'challenge'.

"For example, a public service announcement now appears underneath #skullbreakerchallenge, reminding users to not imitate or encourage public participation in dangerous stunts or risky behaviour that could lead to serious injury or death."

If you are concerned about your child, please reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 If you'd prefer to chat with someone online National Centre Against Bullying, Bullying No Way and ReachOut all have great online bullying resources for kids. Contact to police on 000 if you are in immediate danger.