Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a ute on Wednesday.
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a ute on Wednesday.
Crime

Murder charge after motorcyclist hit by car

23rd May 2020 10:54 AM

A Victorian man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck by a ute.

The 24-year-old motorbike rider from Werribee was hit and killed on Wednesday at Maddingley, between Melbourne and Ballarat.

A 31-year-old Pentland Hills man, believed to be known to the rider and who allegedly left the scene on foot, was charged with murder on Friday night.

He's in custody and due to face court in Ballarat on Monday.

Police said the ute driver, a 36-year-old Dandenong man and a 28-year-old passenger from Pentland Hills had both stayed at the scene after the crash.

Originally published as Murder charge after Vic motorcyclist hit

murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        premium_icon Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        News Scores of struggling Target stores across Australia will shut forever and 92 could be rebranded as Kmart in a major overhaul of the ailing retailer.

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy

        Premier between rock and hard place on border closure

        premium_icon Premier between rock and hard place on border closure

        Opinion One wrong move could spell doom for the Queensland economy