Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast and Mackay ate among the next cabs of the rank for Myer openings.
Sunshine Coast and Mackay ate among the next cabs of the rank for Myer openings.
Business

Myer will reopen more stores across country

by Cormac Pearson
20th May 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYER has today announced it will open nine more stores nationwide, with two of those in Queensland.

The Mackay and Maroochydore stores are the lucky two that will resume retail this Friday as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

These two stores add to the three current open Brisbane Myer stores in Carindale, Chermside, and North Lakes, as well as the Townsville and Toowoomba stores.

Three stores in NSW, two in WA and one in SA and the ACT make up the other seven stores reopening.

Myer has a strict cleanliness policy in place that abides by the continuing social distancing rules including increased cleaning of stores, card payment only and hand sanitiser stations.

Beauty appointments, intimate apparel fittings, suit fittings and shoe fittings all remain suspended.

Originally published as Myer reopen two more Queensland stores

business editors picks myer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Almost $30m tipped into building firm before collapse

        premium_icon Almost $30m tipped into building firm before collapse

        News An RGD Group shareholder claims he poured almost $30m into the Sunshine Coast firm before it entered administration.

        Hey Bill’s back on the beach

        premium_icon Hey Bill’s back on the beach

        News After a 53-day forced holiday, Hey Bill returns

        Concreter allegedly found with 4.4g of meth

        premium_icon Concreter allegedly found with 4.4g of meth

        Crime A magistrate told a concreter he was lucky to be getting bail after he was...

        Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

        premium_icon Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

        Politics Industry Recovery Panel established to guide state through pandemic