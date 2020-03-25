Family's plea amid newborn's huge health fight

Matias Sosa at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, his life hanging in the balance.

BORN into a world gripped by a pandemic, a Sunshine Coast newborn's first eight days have largely been spent in intensive care, faced with an "astronomical" health scare.

Little Matias Sosa was less than 12 hours old when he was whisked away by ambulance to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, his life on the line.

Born to parents Daniel and Lisa, who are from Honduras but are living in Nambour, Matias was welcomed into the world "convulsing", with a bacterial infection and a range of life-threatening complications.

Daniel and Lisa Sosa with their son Matias at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains.

Doctors thought the little fighter would be allowed to return to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Monday but hit another snag.

Vivian Oberhollenzer, Matias' aunt, said doctors discovered another viral infection and tested for a range of illnesses.

Mrs Oberhollenzer said the family had been through an almighty scare which isn't yet over.

"When I saw Lisa, she said it was the most traumatic experience, every time the doctors came in with news they thought that was it," Mrs Oberhollenzer said.

"I've never seen them cry so much.

"He needs to undergo more testing, some of them could be life-changing, we just don't know.

"It's been terrifying. And when he finally can come home we are worried we will infect him again."

Mrs Oberhollenzer said Matias was slowly starting to look better and had begun eating but she and his immediate family were worried about the mounting costs.

Just days after setting up a GoFundMe Page (Please help baby Matias) to help their cause, the community has reached out with almost $3000 in donations.

"Daniel and Lisa are so grateful to have him at the RBWH but the costs are astronomical," she said.

"It's really tricky because they need translators and are forced to stay down in Brisbane.

"But they are being positive with it all, even though they keep getting setbacks and just taking it a day at a time.

"I haven't been allowed to see him because of all the rules and restrictions the hospitals are putting in place.

"They need to be as strict as possible, it's really ramping up."