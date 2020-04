Name and shame: State’s most expensive petrol stations

DESPITE the average petrol price in the southeast hitting a fifteen-year low this week, data collected today reveals dozens of providers across the state have unreasonable profit margins for unleaded and diesel fuel.

Certain servos in Cairns are charging more than 25 cents per litre higher than the RACQ fair fuel price recommends for the area.

In Mount Isa, fuel can be up to 45 cents more than considered fair.

Even providers in Brisbane have been spotted charging up to 15 cents per litre more than the state's peak motoring body says they should.

TOWNSVILLE

RACQ fair price ULP is 94.2.

Mobil Ingham Road ULP - 111.9

Caltex Burdell/BP Woodlands/Coles Express Deeragun ULP- 108.9

Pume Bohle Truckstop ULP - 107.7

(Cheapest today is Shell Belgian Gardens at 102.9 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel - 107.5

Coles Express Deeragun Diesel - 131.9

Caltex Yabulu Diesel - 128.9

Puma Bohle Truckstop Diesel - 125.9

BP Opt Bohle Diesel - 124.9

Pacific Petroleum Mount St John Diesel - 122.9

(Cheapest today is Shell Belgian Gardens at 120.9 Diesel)

CAIRNS

RACQ fair price ULP is 94.5

BP Lakeland ULP - 120.0

Caltex Cairns ULP - 117.9

BP Earlville/ Coles Express Cairns/BP Manunda/Statford Driveway Discount Fuels/Mobil on Spence/Caltex Cairns/Mobil Brismead/Mobil Cairns/Caltext/Woolworths Raintrees/Coles Express Reservoir/BP Cairns/Shell Cairns/- 116.9

(Cheapest today is United Cairns North at 109.9 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 108.4

Coles Express Reservoir Diesel - 134.9

Mobil Brinsmead/BP Manunda Diesel/BP Earlville/BP Lakeland- 133.9

Coles Express Cairns Mulgrave Rd Diesel/Mobil on Spence Diesel- 131.9

Coles Express Cairns Sheridan St Diesel/Shell Cairns/ Mobil Cairns North -129.9

Mobil Westcourt Diesel - 128.9

(Cheapest today is BP Lakeland at 122.9 Diesel)

The price of oil has plunged but that is still yet to translate into significant savings at the petrol pump in regional Queensland

MACKAY

RACQ fair price ULP is 94.3

Coles Express Broadsound Rd - 115.9

Caltex Mackay - 112.9

Coles Express Mackay/BP Macs Truckstop/BP Mackay/BP Oak St/Caltex City Cabs - 112.9

Caltex Mackay/Caltex Paget/Caltext Nebo Rd - 112.7

(Cheapest today is BP Glenella Store at 105.9 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 107.1

Caltex Paget - 126.9

Coles Express Mackay- 125.9

BP Macs Truckstop/BP Moss Marine- 123.9

Caltext Mackay - 122.9

(Cheapest today is Bp Glenella Store at 116.9 Diesel)

BUNDABERG

RACQ fair price ULP is 90.4

Liberty Bargara/Caltext/Woolworths Bargara - 99.9

BP Bundaberg Depot - 95.9

Liberty Moore Park/Caltex/Woolworths Bundaberg/Coles Express Bundaberg - 91.9

(Cheapest today is BP Sims Rd at 79.9 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 109.1

Liberty Bargara - 120.9

Pacific Petroleum Thabeban/Shell Walker St/Liberty Moore Park/BP Sims Road- 117.9

(Cheapest today is Liberty Kepmock at 112.9 Diesel)

MOUNT ISA

RACQ fair price ULP is 103.4

United Mount Isa - 147.9

Caltex/Woolworths Mount Isa/Coles Express - 143.9

(Cheapest today is Puma Mount Isa Depot at 141.7 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 116.5

United Mount Isa - 136.9

Coles Express Mount Isa Truckport - 135.9

(Cheapest today is Puma Mount Isa Depot at 133.7 Diesel)

TOOWOOMBA

RACQ fair price ULP is 90.7

BP Eastside Market - 95.3

Caltex Toowoomba Depot Front - 94.9

(Cheapest today is Metco Petroleum Toowoomba at 85.3 UPL)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 107.0

Coles Express Toowoomba Bridge St - 125.9

Caltex Charlton/Coles Express Toowoomba Margaret St/BP Towoomba Truckstop - 124.9

Shell Toowoomba/ BP Toowoomba OPT/Coles Express Toowoomba Ruthven St/BP Kearney Springs - 123.9

(Cheapest today is Metco Petroleum Toowoomba at 99.3 Diesel)

WARWICK

RACQ fair price ULP is 92.4

BP West Warwick/Caltex Warwick Truck N Travel - 113.9

Coles Express Warwick - 109.9

Puma Warwick - 109.7

(Cheapest today is Metro Petroleum Warwick at 103.7 UPL )

RACQ fair price Diesel is 107.1

Liberty Warwick - 136.9C

Coles Express Warwick - 125.9

Caltex Warwick - 120.9

Puma Warwick - 120.7

(Cheapest today is Metro Petroleum Warwick at 119.7 Diesel)

GLADSTONE

RACQ fair price ULP is 93.2

Caltex Boyne River Benaraby/Caltex Berarby Travel Centre/Coles Express Tannum Sands - 104.9

Puma Gladstone City - 99.9

(Cheapest today is Freedom Fuels Gladstone at 87.8 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 106.9

Caltex Boyne River Benaraby/Caltex Berarby Travel Centre - 125.9

Puma Calliope Service Centre - 125.7

(Cheapest today is Metro Petroleum Gladstone at 101.9 Diesel)

HERVEY BAY

RACQ fair price ULP is 93.6

United Hervey Bay - 113.9

(Cheapest today is majority others at 112.9 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 108.6

United Hervey Bay - 126.9

Coles Express Hervey Bay/Caltex Hervey Bay- 125.9

Puma Torquay/ Shell Hervey Bay - 122.9

(Cheapest today is Independent Urangan at 120.0 Diesel)

BRISBANE METRO

RACQ fair price ULP - 84.9

Liberty Highgate Hill - 99.9

BP Milton - 97.9

BP Ashgrove - 96.9

Bizzells Garage Paddington - 95.9

(Cheapest today Puma Dutton Park is 82.7 ULP )

RACQ fair price Diesel is 105.9

Coles Express Coorparoo - 143.9

BP Milton - 139.9

Colex Express Milton/ Coles Express Breakfast Creek - 138.9

Coles Express Taringa - 136.9

(Cheapest today is 7 Eleven Greenslopes at 119.9 Diesel)

GOLD COAST

RACQ fair price ULP is 83.9

BP Nightowl Southport - 95.9

Coles Express Surfers Paradise/Coles Express Bundall/Coles Express Benowa/BP Ashmore - 89.9

Caltex Starmart Broadbeach - 87.9

(Cheapest today is Freedom Fuels Bundall at 83.9 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 106.3

United Merrimac - 134.9

Caltex Surfers Paradise/Coles Express Bundall/Bp Nightowl Southport- 129.9

BP Connect Merrimac/Coles Express Surfers Paradise/Coles Express Benowa Village/Bp Benowa/Bp Ashmore - 127.9

(Cheapest today at Puma Broadbeach at 119.9 Diesel)

SUNSHINE COAST

RACQ fair price ULP is 94.9

Bp Pacific Paradise Roadhouse/Coles Express Maroochydore/Bp Connect Maroochy Plaza - 99.9

Shell Buderim - 99.5

7-Eleven Maroochydore North/Puma Maroochydore - 99.4

(Cheapest today is United Bli Bli at 93.9 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 106.5

Coles Express Maroochydore - 138.9

Caltex Maroochydore/Puma Maroochydore/Bp Connect Maroochy Plaza - 129.9

Shell Buderim - 125.5

Matilda Blue Buderim - 124.7

(Cheapest today is Puma Kunda Park at 111.7 Diesel)

MORETON BAY

RACQ fair price ULP is 87.9

Red Dog Petroleum 1 - 99.9

Caltex Morayfield - 93.9

Caltex North Lakes - 92.9

(Cheapest today is Matilda Blue Fuel Caboolture at 83.9 ULP)

RACQ fair price Diesel is 106.3

Coles Express Morayfield - 133.9

Caltex Narangba - 128.9

7-Eleven multiple/Caltex North Lakes/Bp Connect North Lakes/Puma Mango Hill - 127.9

(Cheapest today is Costco Northlakes at 106.7 Diesel)

Information source: Fuelify and RACQ.

If you have information that a fuel retailer is not competing fairly contact the ACCC.

