Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
News

NAMED: Man on multiple child exploitation charges released

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
20th May 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 21st May 2020 4:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEITH Kemp has been released on bail after spending eight months in custody for multiple child exploitation charges.

The 69-year-old Roma man who appeared in Roma Magistrates Court via video link from the Brisbane correctional facility on Tuesday was released on bail.

Kemp is facing one charge of making child exploitation material, three charges of possessing child exploitation material and one charge of unlawful stalking.

He has been in custody since September 16, 2019 which is the date police intercepted him.

Kemp has been granted bail on the conditions that he will not have access to the internet other than for the purposes of emailing, banking and legal proceedings.

Kemp who is yet to enter his pleas for the charges has had his case adjourned for mention on July 7 at 9am in the Roma Magistrates Court.

child exploitation court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk had a heated press conference that saw the Premier take on journalists over her border stance.

        23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        premium_icon 23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        News Coast operators desperately need the state’s borders to reopen

        $65m water park and eco resort to kickstart tourism

        premium_icon $65m water park and eco resort to kickstart tourism

        Business $65m Actventure water park and eco resort to boost tourism

        Almost $30m tipped into building firm before collapse

        premium_icon Almost $30m tipped into building firm before collapse

        News An RGD Group shareholder claims he poured almost $30m into firm