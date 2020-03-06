New Aussie virus case confirmed in Qld

The virus has killed more than 300 people. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A 20-year-old male from China has been confirmed as the tenth perosn to be infected by the coronavirus in Queensland.

The man is currently in a stable condition in isolation in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The man had travelled to Dubai for at least 14 days before entering Australia, via Brisbane on February 23. He became unwell on February 25.

Dr Jeannette Young, Queensland Chief Health Officer, said authorities are looking into where the man may have contracted the disease.

"The male has recently returned to Brisbane and we are working closely with relevant authorities to undertake contact tracing." Dr Young said.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the man had travelled to Dubai. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

"The male lived with one other housemate in Toowong. We are in contact with the male's housemate, who is undergoing assessment."

Our contact tracing methods are tried and trusted and we will take every opportunity to raise awareness of this case in the community if there has been any community exposure."

"I want to thank Metro North Health for their quick response."

There have now been ten people in Queensland with COVID-19, including the three people from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

The most recent case, a 63-year-old woman, remains in isolation in a stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

The other eight patients have been clinically cleared by their treating team and discharged from hospital.

Dr Young said Queensland was well prepared to respond to COVID-19 and that the safety of Queenslanders is our number one priority.

"Our health system is working to keep Queenslanders safe from the virus, but the best weapon the community can deploy against the virus is handwashing."

"Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes," Dr Young said.

"Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body."