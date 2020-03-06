Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The virus has killed more than 300 people. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
The virus has killed more than 300 people. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Health

New Aussie virus case confirmed in Qld

by Ben Graham
3rd Mar 2020 10:28 AM

A 20-year-old male from China has been confirmed as the tenth perosn to be infected by the coronavirus in Queensland.

The man is currently in a stable condition in isolation in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The man had travelled to Dubai for at least 14 days before entering Australia, via Brisbane on February 23. He became unwell on February 25.

Dr Jeannette Young, Queensland Chief Health Officer, said authorities are looking into where the man may have contracted the disease.

"The male has recently returned to Brisbane and we are working closely with relevant authorities to undertake contact tracing." Dr Young said.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the man had travelled to Dubai. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the man had travelled to Dubai. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

"The male lived with one other housemate in Toowong. We are in contact with the male's housemate, who is undergoing assessment."

Our contact tracing methods are tried and trusted and we will take every opportunity to raise awareness of this case in the community if there has been any community exposure."

"I want to thank Metro North Health for their quick response."

There have now been ten people in Queensland with COVID-19, including the three people from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

The most recent case, a 63-year-old woman, remains in isolation in a stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

The other eight patients have been clinically cleared by their treating team and discharged from hospital.

 

 

 

Dr Young said Queensland was well prepared to respond to COVID-19 and that the safety of Queenslanders is our number one priority.

"Our health system is working to keep Queenslanders safe from the virus, but the best weapon the community can deploy against the virus is handwashing."

"Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes," Dr Young said.

"Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        premium_icon Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

        News POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

        Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        premium_icon Blast puts man in hospital with serious eye injury

        News A man left with burns and serious eye injuries

        Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        premium_icon Palmer attacks ASIC, will defend charges

        News Billionaire Clive Palmer has taken aim at the corporate regulator after it...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network