Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

New route considered for Inland Rail project

by Michael Wray
25th May 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Federal Government has relented to years of pressure from landowners and will consider a new route for the Inland Rail across Queensland's Condamine River floodplain.

A spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack confirmed the government would review an alternative route for one of the most contentious sections of the $10 billion project.

 

Wes Judd said the concession comes of the back of several warnings from landowners.
Wes Judd said the concession comes of the back of several warnings from landowners.

 

Millmerran Rail Group chairman Wes Judd said it was a "major concession" from the government following years of warnings from landowners that the current path would trap floodwaters in the network of bridges, banks and culverts.

"We do need to ensure we have the detailed examination of the alternative route for all stakeholders," Mr Judd said.

"This is not a desktop, tick and flick job. It needs rigour and the independent expert panel should be charged with looking at the alternative route as well as the flawed route that

Australian Rail Track Corporation has been insisting upon."

He said the alternative "state forestry route" travelled west of Millmerran on the Darling Downs and would continue to link with Gowrie and ensure Inland Rail connected with the Wellcamp Airport.

Local Federal MP and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has backed the landowners and called for the route to be changed.

"We are going headlong into a long-term legal battle through the courts that will hold up Inland Rail," he said.

Originally published as New route considered for Inland Rail project

More Stories

editors picks inland rail project landowners millmerran rail group

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        premium_icon Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        News Peter Dutton has again taken aim at Annastacia Palaszczuk over Queensland’s border closures, saying the lack of logic was killing the economy.

        Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        premium_icon Mass closure: 167 Targets to shut or turn into Kmart

        News Scores of struggling Target stores across Aus will shut forever

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        premium_icon $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

        News Major road and rail projects are essential to turbocharge economy