New season of Survivor called off

Channel 10 has been forced to postpone the filming of a new season of its blockbuster reality series, Survivor, as the implications of the coronavirus cause chaos across the arts, media and travel industries.

A Network 10 spokesperson said: "Following the Australian Government's latest advice on overseas travel, plus discussions with the Fijian Government, production of the new season of Australian Survivor has been postponed. While this news is disappointing, the health and safety of everyone involved with the show is our number one priority. We will update everyone on when production will start as soon as we can."

The production was due to begin filming in late April, but is off 10s programming schedule indefinitely until the impact of the COVID-19 is controlled or a vaccine made available.

It comes after US-based host Jonathon La Paglia was forced to withdraw from the latest season live finale, after being caught out when strict quarantine protocols were put in place by the Morrison Government which would have seen him in lock down and miss filming.

The Bachelor's Osher Gunsberg will step in to take the reigns in the studio, while La Paglia will send greetings from Los Angeles via Skype or satellite link.

All Stars favourite and New York-based model David Genat told News Corp Australia he came home early and will be out of isolation in time for the reunion-style conclusion to the series.

LaPaglia would have been placed into immediate lockdown upon arriving from Los Angeles where he would have had to stay for the government mandated 14-day isolation period - leaving the popular presenter stranded before the winner was to be crowned.

In a statement, 10 said: "Endemol Shine Australia is following Government directives as they are issued in preparation for the filming of Australian Survivor: All Stars Finale.

"The welfare of everyone involved in our shows is our number one priority so the filming will not have a live audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will stay in the USA rather than travel to Australia. He will still be a part of the Finale via a satellite link from LA. Survivor superfan Osher Günsberg will step in as guest MC at the All Stars Finale."

It follows the decision by 10 management to ban a live audience for the show, as it has for its morning show, Studio 10, news program The Project and reality series, Dancing With The Stars.

DWTS contestant Christian Wilkins has gone into isolation, after his father Richard Wilkins tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. His results returned negative.

"A number of precautions had already been put in place for Sunday's show to minimise any potential exposure or spread of the virus including promoting good hygiene practices backstage and in-studio, and filming without a studio audience.

"All Dancing With The Stars cast and crew have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms relating to COVID-19 while we await the results of Christian's test. Warner Bros. and Network 10 will provide all cast and crew the appropriate accommodation and support during this time."

