New Toyota SUV confirmed for Australia

Toyota is fortifying its dominant position atop Australia's new-car sales charts.

The Japanese brand has confirmed it will bring the new Kluger Hybrid to Australia in 2021.

The petrol-electric model follows on from the success of the RAV4 Hybrid, which has a waiting list stretching out several months, and the Camry, C-HR and Corolla Hybrids.

The arrival of the Kluger Hybrid dramatically lowers the big SUV's fuel consumption, which has been one of its drawbacks.

Toyota Australia hasn't revealed the hybrid's local fuel use. But the Kluger Hybrid which is built and already on sale in the US sips just 6.5L/100km by US standards, compared to the petrol version's 9.5L/100km.

The Hybrid is powered by a combination of a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a pair electric motors with a combined output of 179kW. The Hybrid version will be all-wheel drive only.

The Kluger hybrid will be joined by a petrol-only version.

A V6 petrol version will join the Hybrid and will be available in both two-wheel and all-wheel drive.

The 3.5-litre V6 engine will produce 218kW and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota will also fit the Kluger with an extensive list of safety equipment.

And the brand also promises a more spacious cabin and increased cargo space for the seven-seater.

Toyota Australia sales and marketing chief Sean Hanley expects the Kluger Hybrid to follow the success of the brand's current hybrid models.

"The all-new hybrid Kluger is the result of combining Toyota's hybrid leadership with extensive experience in SUVs, along with an unrivalled reputation for quality, durability and reliability," he said.

Toyota hybrids have been kicking goals the past 12 months.

The Kluger has seven seats.

The Japanese brand sold more than 27,000 hybrids in 2019, and has sold about 12,000 through the first three months of this year - about one in four Toyotas sold.

Toyota has also recently expanded its hybrid range with the introduction of the C-HR small SUV hybrid and the coming Yaris small car will also have a hybrid version.

