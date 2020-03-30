NO MORE MILK: COVID-19 shuts doors to 15 year old business

Stanthorpe Cheese and Jersey Girls Cafe owner Karen Deeth hopes her business is back up and running once the COVID-19 chaos has blown over.

THE dairy farming industry has also taken a blow from the COVID-19 outbreak, with Stanthorpe's original cheese factory planning to shut their doors.

As sales begin to drop dramatically, Stanthorpe Cheese and Jersey Girls Cafe owner Karen Deeth said she had to make the heartbreaking decision to temporarily pull the plug on business of 15 years.

"There isn't enough business coming in to pay the milk and cheese makers.

"It hasn't been an easy decision."

Already in an industry with extremely high hygiene rates, Ms Deeth took one step further to abide by the current government restrictions.

"We even put marks on the floor to mark a 1.5m distance between customers and employees," she said.

But it wasn't enough to keep people coming through the doors, letting go of a handful of her staff.

"I was able to keep some of my staff on but most of them I have let go.

"They all know there will still be a job here for them when everything is back to normal."

Ms Deeth said her famous jersey cows will also be taking a break, hoping to have her purebred herd up and running again later in the year.

Stanthorpe’s famous purebred herd of jersey cows.

She said the business won't be completely shut down, still operating through their website.

"We still have five tons of cheese in our cold room.

"It will keep perfectly well.

"We are still sending out to anyone that wants it and increasing our online presence."

As it's said the worst is yet to come, Ms Deeth is confident her business will return to fully operational once the madness has come to an end.

"I will always be hopeful.

"You have to be pragmatic. There is nothing we can do about it.

"Putting one foot in front of the other the best we can is all we can do," she said.