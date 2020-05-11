Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Infamous Cabaret Circus director Joseph Ashton at Susan River Homestead with the big top in the background.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Infamous Cabaret Circus director Joseph Ashton at Susan River Homestead with the big top in the background.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

No running off as circus crew joins virus control effort

Stuart Fast
11th May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVER hear the one about the circus performers stranded at a regional homestead?

It might sound like the setup for a bizarre joke but this has been the reality for the Infamous Cabaret Circus Show team since coronavirus restrictions took hold.

The cast and crew of the adults-only circus show have been isolating at Susan River Homestead for six weeks.

Show director Joseph Aston is incredibly grateful to the McLean family for the space.

Mr Ashton said the touring show's closest thing to home base was in Western Australia and they simply couldn't return there due to distance and state borders being closed.

The cast initially tried to perform for audiences with social distancing measures in place but it was decided to halt the tour to keep audiences safe from the possible spread of coronavirus.

Mr Aston was hopeful the crisis would subside soon and the show would be on tour again.

Since the show is not on tour and not earning an income, it has had to rely on the support of the Fraser Coast community to get by.

Mr Ashton thanked the community for its support and for understanding the situation.

The distancing hasn't stopped the performers from practising new choreography and keeping themselves fit during isolation.

Mr Ashton said it was easy to fall out of practice, but performers needed to maintain their skills, especially when it came to the dangerous stunts in the show.

Mr Ashton said it felt weird maintaining a practice routine but not performing it for an audience.

He said performers were always getting different ideas for acts but unfortunately there was no way test the new acts in front of an audience at the moment.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast infamous circus susan river homestead
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended a public service pay freeze amid claims from the Opposition her Government was not honest about how it would work.

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat

        Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        premium_icon Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        News Major bridge to be replaced in $3.8 million project

        Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        premium_icon Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        Council News Property 'must go' to the highest bidder at tonight's auction