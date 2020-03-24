Coronavirus crisis hits Noosa: All you need to know

MULTIPLE people who attended a private function at a Noosa waterfront restaurant earlier this month have tested positive to coronavirus.

Sails Restaurant has released a statement to the community on the safety measures the establishment is implementing after confirming the incident.

It comes as more than 22 people have now tested positive for coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast, including the only death in the state. The department announced on Sunday afternoon that two people between the ages of 19 and 76 were the latest confirmed cases.

Queensland's border will be closed from midnight, Wednesday.

Anyone travelling into Queensland will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days regardless if they are sick or not. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earlier announced Cabinet had resolved to close the state's borders after a meeting.

Noosa's beaches will remain open for now despite tough restrictions across the country in the wake of COVID-19. But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned tougher restrictions will come including possible beach closures.

Landlords are also being implored by the Noosa Junction Association to provide immediate rent assistance to local tenants "before it's too late", as the government rolled out extraordinary measures to close or restrict the places where people gather.

It comes as the peak Noosa tourist body, Tourism Noosa, has launched a "high-reach destination marketing campaign" targeting the drive market encouraging Brisbanites to head north and 'holiday here in Noosa'.

Meanwhile, the University of the Sunshine Coast's Noosa campus at The J will suspend classes for a week (23-27 March) to transition to technology-enabled learning and teaching.

And more events are succumbing to the enforced event restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic; the Australian Body Art Festival which would have attracted thousands to Cooroy next month has had to cancel out for 2020 and the Eumundi Markets. Here's what they had to say.

CENTRELINK

The brutal reality of shutdowns forced by the surging coronavirus pandemic has been reflected in 'Depression' like scenes of people queuing for help at Centrelink offices.

On the Gold Coast, lines are stretching for more than a block around one of the biggest Centrelink offices.

Hundreds of people, many wearing protective face masks arrived at the Centrelink long before opening, with the queue stretching down a block and around a corner. There have been similar scenes in Ipswich.

The Federal Government's online portal for unemployment benefits crashed under the increased strain.

Both the Centrelink app and the entire MyGov portal fell over shortly before 9am, with users unable to log into their accounts to update their information or register for allowances including Newstart.

Social media users also reported being unable to get through to Centrelink over the phone, instead met with messages to call back later.

HOW TO ACCESS CASH PAYMENTS

"There is unprecedented demand for the service right now, but Australians need to be patient. Try logging on later today or even tomorrow," Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told AAP on Monday.

Services Australia said it was experiencing "very high demand" but a lot of queries involved the same questions, so pleaded with those unsure about the payments to visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/COVID19.

Elsewhere on the Sunshine Coast, some of the areas biggest employers are trying to work out how to keep their workers for months.

In Toowoomba, a staff member at a local school has contracted the virus.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE OTHER COAST CASES:

Coralie Williamson, who was stranded on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, was the first known case to be treated on the Sunshine Coast but has since been discharged from Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The region's second confirmed case was an 81-year-old man who returned from Thailand. He was in a stable condition and being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A 38-year-old Maleny woman and her partner, a 42-year-old woman, also tested positive after the former travelled from London through Dubai. The couple were in isolation and being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A 77-year-old Tewantin woman was the only patient in Queensland to have died from COVID-19.

The Japara Aged Care resident flew to Sydney on March 13, when her condition deteriorated significantly. She was rushed to hospital immediately on landing but could not be revived.

Contract tracing was being managed by authorities.

A further five people including a 61-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman and one other are being managed by the Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit.

Specific details on another 12 patients who have tested positive in the past few days have not been provided.