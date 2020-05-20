Menu
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
Crime

North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

20th May 2020 1:46 PM
Police have charged a North Queensland man after a gun was allegedly fired into a unit yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Fouth Avenue, Mount Isa, after reports of a disturbance outside the address

When police arrived residents them the man had fled the address in a vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on a Richmond motel as a result of information received where the man was located.

It will be alleged officers found a revolver style handgun and ammunition inside.

A 35-year-old Townview man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today charged with threatening violence - discharge firearms.

If you have information for police contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hour a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

 

