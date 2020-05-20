College shuts after student tests positive

A day student at an elite college has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the state’s public school pupils return to classrooms full time.

A day student at the prestigious St Ignatius College has tested positive for COVID-19, The Daily Telegraph understands.

It's believed the prestigious boarding school in Riverview on the North Shore will now make plans to close the school for standard cleaning procedures.

When asked for any details about the coronavirus case at the college, a staff member told The Daily Telegraph the school was not making any comment at this stage, and investigations are ongoing.

The Riverview case comes just days before NSW public school students return to school full time on May 25.

Overnight, the state recorded just four new COVID-19 cases overnight from more than 7000 tests, with three people in intensive care.

All four cases involved returned travellers who were placed in quarantine in hotels.

Two new infections detected on Tuesday were also from returned travellers.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant also revealed the latest recovery statistics, with 2,631 people fully recovered from the virus.

More than 80 per cent of those being treated for the virus are not in hospital and have been able to recover at home or in specialist clinics, she said.

