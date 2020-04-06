Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

NSW confirms two more deaths, national death toll 37

6th Apr 2020 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:26 AM

 

NSW has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths.

The men, aged 86 and 85, both died yesterday.

That brings the state's death toll to 18 and the national death toll to 37.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia is now approaching 6000.

There are 2637 cases in NSW, 1135 in Victoria, 907 in Queensland, 453 in Western Australia, 409 in South Australia, 96 in the Australian Capital Territory, 86 in Tasmania and 27 in the Northern Territory.

Meanwhile Australians have been urged to prepare for a "very different" Easter this year as harsh coronavirus measures continue - but there is some good news in the latest infection numbers.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy urged people to continue strict social distancing and avoid the temptation to visit family and friends this weekend, noting Australia is in a "good place" with tough measures beginning to show results.

 

More to come

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 deaths editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health A DUMMY’S guide to who can visit your home has been issued after three days of coronavirus confusion and another change that relaxes rules for housebound...

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning