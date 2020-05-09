Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
Crime

Man behind bars after brother stabbed

by Luke Costin
9th May 2020 8:56 AM

A Sydney man is behind bars accused of stabbing his older brother and attacking his brother's car.

The 43-year-old and his brother, 48, were allegedly in a physical altercation inside a Cambridge Park home on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

After the older brother went outside to his car, the younger brother allegedly threw a glass bottle at the car and then stabbed the seated man through the open driver-side window.

He then stabbed the car multiple times, police allege.

The younger brother was arrested and refused police bail on charges of domestic-violence-related wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

He is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The older brother was treated for a shoulder wound and taken to Westmead Hospital.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as NSW man behind bars after brother stabbed

court crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended a public service pay freeze amid claims from the Opposition her Government was not honest about how it would work.

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat

        Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        premium_icon Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        News Major bridge to be replaced in $3.8 million project

        Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        premium_icon Ultimate fixer-upper a bargain for buyer with right ‘skills’

        Council News Property 'must go' to the highest bidder at tonight's auction