Cops are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her home on Wednesday morning.
Crime

Police search for offender of violent sexual assault

by WILL ZWAR
1st Apr 2020 7:27 PM
NORTHERN Territory Police have issued a public warning after a violent assault in a Parap apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman, aged 38, was left with a broken arm, lacerations and fractures to her face, and cuts and bruises to her body, after an unknown male unlawfully entered her first floor apartment through an unlocked balcony door.

Police said the attacker forced the victim into her bedroom where he allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the apartment.

Detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit are actively seeking the whereabouts of the suspect and are urging him to hand himself into police.

"In light of this attack, police remind the public to be observant in locking doors and windows even when they are at home, " police said.

Police urged people to report suspicious or concerning behaviour to police on 131 444 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

