Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A nurse has tested positive for coronavirus at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Mark Cranitch
A nurse has tested positive for coronavirus at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Health

Nurse tests positive to virus at Qld Hospital

by Shiloh Payne
7th Apr 2020 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NURSE has tested positive for COVID-19 after caring for patients with the virus in one of Brisbane's largest hospitals.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital nurse working in the infectious diseases unit tested positive on Monday afternoon and is now self-isolating at home.

Six other employees in the unit have been removed from their duties as they await results after coming into close contact with the infected nurse.

In a statement, a Queensland Health spokesman said the nurse had reported feeling unwell after working with COVID-19 patients.

"Among the Queensland cases is an infectious diseases nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital, who is currently resting in isolation after contracting novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," he said.

"The nurse has followed all procedures including staying home as soon as symptoms emerged, immediately notifying superiors to help protect colleagues and close contacts."

A nurse has tested positive for coronavirus at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Mark Cranitch
A nurse has tested positive for coronavirus at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Mark Cranitch

The spokesman said the nurse had been working with the correct personal protective equipment.

This comes as accommodation has been made available for health workers if they require isolation to keep their families safe.

The state's total rose to 934 on Tuesday morning as the Premier announced 13 more cases.

 

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nurse outbreak pa hospital pandemic qld health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        premium_icon School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        Health A major Sunshine Coast school is closed today after it's believed a staff member tested positive to coronavirus yesterday.

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers