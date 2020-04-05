Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One feared dead in plane crash at airstrip

by Chris Clarke
5th Apr 2020 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A PERSON is feared dead after a light plane crash on the Gold Coast.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the plane carrying two people crashing at Heckfield airstrip about 9.30am.

Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

 

A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.
A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.

Paramedics including Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit assessed two patients after the crash, which was adjacent to Staplyton Jacobs Well Road.

One patient was transported to The Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as One feared dead in plane crash on Gold Coast

More Stories

airstrip editors picks fatality heckfield airstrip plane crash possible fatal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health A DUMMY’S guide to who can visit your home has been issued after three days of coronavirus confusion and another change that relaxes rules for housebound...

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning